BBIA seeks comprehensive Industrial Policy, flags needs of existing units

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) has called for a comprehensive and balanced Industrial Policy for Jammu and Kashmir, while highlighting the need to protect existing industrial units alongside attracting fresh investments.

The demand comes after the Finance Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, issued S.O. 267, S.O. 268 and S.O. 269 dated October 15, 2026, providing a two-month extension for eligible industrial units to submit pending tax reimbursement claims, subject to prescribed conditions, and amending the Negative List in respect of edible oil industries.

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Tarun Singla, president, BBIA and chairman, Federation of Industries Jammu (FOIJ), said the notifications addressed issues that the association had been consistently raising with the Government, particularly difficulties faced by industrial units in filing reimbursement claims within the prescribed timelines.

Singla stressed that the forthcoming Industrial Policy should address long-pending issues concerning fiscal incentives, freight disadvantages, working capital support, local purchase preference and industrial competitiveness.

He said that while attracting new investments was essential for economic growth, equal emphasis must be placed on the sustainability, modernization and expansion of existing industrial units, which have contributed significantly to employment generation and industrial development despite various challenges.

"Welcome the New, Protect the Existing" should guide the industrial policy framework, Singla said, adding that existing and upcoming industries must grow together to make J&K a competitive, investment-friendly and self-reliant industrial destination.

BBIA reiterated its commitment to working with the Government to promote sustainable industrial growth, generate employment and strengthen the region's industrial base.