BBIA discusses proposed Industrial Policy, key issues with Com/Secy I&C

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: A delegation of the Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA), led by Tarun Singla, president, BBIA, called on Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce Department, and held a detailed and constructive discussion on various issues concerning existing industries in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, the delegation emphasised that the proposed Industrial Policy should adequately address the challenges being faced by existing industrial units. It was assured that the draft Industrial Policy would be shared with industry stakeholders for their suggestions and feedback before its finalisation.

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The delegation also demanded the formulation of a comprehensive Logistics Policy for Jammu and Kashmir, keeping in view the geographical disadvantages, high transportation costs, limited local market and additional freight burden faced by industries operating in the Union Territory.

The matter of pending units under the New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS), which have already commenced commercial production, was also discussed in detail.

The Commissioner/ Secretary acknowledged that the Government is fully aware of the factual position and assured that genuine pending units that have come into production would be appropriately accommodated.

Other important issues discussed included reimbursement of SGST, CGST and IGST to existing units and units undertaking substantial expansion, permission for change in line of activity and diversification, continuation of incentives for the prescribed period, enhancement and assured disbursement of turnover incentive, and measures required for the survival and growth of existing industries.

Singh patiently heard all the concerns raised by the delegation and displayed a positive and supportive approach towards existing industries. He assured full cooperation in resolving genuine industrial issues.

The delegation comprised Viraaj Malhotra - senior vice president, BBIA and Nitin Sood - vice president, BBIA.