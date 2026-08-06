BBIA discusses issues with Director Ind & Commerce

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: A delegation of the Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA), led by Tarun Singla, its president, met Director, Industries & Commerce, Jammu, for a detailed and constructive interaction on the issues concerning the industrial sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The members projected several issues affecting the industrial ecosystem. The Director assured the delegation that the Department remains committed to working closely with all stakeholders for the overall development of industry in Jammu & Kashmir.

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The major issues discussed included, preparation of a progressive and practical Industrial Policy after detailed consultation with stakeholders; formulation of a comprehensive Logistics Policy to reduce transportation costs and improve the competitiveness of local industries; continuation of SGST reimbursement/incentives for existing industrial units, including cases involving change or addition of line of activity, so that industries investing in diversification are not deprived of policy benefits; requirement of adequate SIDCO development funds for upgradation of industrial estates, roads, drainage, street lighting and other essential infrastructure; early opening of the NCSS portal, enabling eligible units to complete pending formalities and continuation of Turnover Incentive, which remain essential for sustaining industries operating in the geographically disadvantaged region of J&K.

The Director patiently heard all the issues and assured the delegation that the Department would continue to engage with industry representatives on a regular basis.

The BBIA office bearers, Viraaj Malhotra- senior vice president; Nitin Sood - vice president; Sachin Kapoor - general secretary; Abhishek Mahajan- secretary, and Vivek Singhal- treasurer BBIA were also present during the meeting.