BBIA delegation meets DC, raises Balol, traffic issues

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 24: A delegation of the Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA), led by president Tarun Singla and accompanied by Viraj Malhotra, Sachin Kapoor and Vivek Singhal, called on Deputy Commissioner Samba, Rupesh Kumar, and discussed concerns affecting the industrial sector.

The Balol issue and traffic problems within the Bari Brahmana Industrial Complex were discussed at length, with emphasis on their impact on industrial operations, movement of goods and daily commuting of workers.

Advertisement

BBIA highlighted the importance of timely resolution of these concerns to ensure smooth functioning of industrial units. The Association emphasised that better traffic management, adequate infrastructure and close coordination between industry and the district administration are essential for a productive and safe industrial environment.

Singla underlined the significant contribution of the Industrial sector to local employment and economic development. He stressed that addressing difficulties faced by existing units would help sustain production, protect livelihoods and strengthen business confidence.

The Deputy Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the delegation, responded positively and assured full cooperation in addressing industry-related issues.

BBIA expressed its gratitude to Rupesh Kumar for his constructive approach and support. The Association reiterated its commitment to working closely with the district administration to pursue practical solutions for the industrial community.