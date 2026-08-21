BBIA delegation calls on Joint Secy DPIIT

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: A delegation of the Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) held a meaningful and constructive interaction with Kajal, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, and apprised her of the concerns and expectations of the existing industrial sector of Jammu & Kashmir.

During the interaction, the delegation highlighted the need for continued policy support and suitable measures for safeguarding, strengthening and ensuring the long-term sustainability of existing industries in J&K.

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Kajal gave a patient hearing to the issues raised by the delegation and displayed a highly positive and supportive approach towards the concerns of the existing industrial sector.

The delegation expressed confidence that continued engagement and constructive support from DPIIT would help create a stronger and more sustainable industrial ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir.

BBIA delegation included Tarun Singla, president, BBIA; Sachin Kapoor, general secretary, BBIA; and Raj Dua, Executive Member, BBIA.