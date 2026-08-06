BBBP effect: Sex Ratio at Birth improves by 21 points in J&K since 2014-15

*Girls’ GER at secondary level rises to 68.8%

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Jammu and Kashmir has registered a notable improvement in the Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB), with the figure rising from 936 in 2014-15 to 957 in 2025-26 (provisional), reflecting the impact of sustained awareness and intervention measures under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme.

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The information was provided in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur in a written reply to an unstarred question raised by MP Sat Paul Sharma regarding the impact of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme in J&K.

According to the Ministry, the BBBP scheme has evolved into a nationwide movement aimed at addressing issues related to child sex ratio and the empowerment of girls and women. The initiative focuses on bringing about behavioural and social change by creating awareness and encouraging positive attitudes towards the girl child through coordinated efforts involving Government agencies, media, civil society and local communities.

The Ministry cited the latest Health Management Information System (HMIS) data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, stating that J&K’s improving sex ratio at birth indicates encouraging progress over the past decade. The rise from 936 to 957 represents one of the key indicators used to assess the effectiveness of efforts to discourage gender-biased sex selection and promote the value of the girl child.

Further, improvement has also been registered in girls’ education in the Union Territory. As per data from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) under the Ministry of Education, the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of girls at the secondary level increased from 62.03 per cent in 2014-15 to 68.8 per cent in 2025-26, reflecting greater participation of girls in school education.

On the financial front, the Centre informed Parliament that Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme under which the Union Government provides 100 per cent financial assistance to States and Union Territories. However, the responsibility for implementation rests with the respective State Governments and UT Administrations, with funds released through the Single Nodal Agency (SNA) mechanism under the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

The Ministry disclosed that Rs 305 lakh was released to J&K during 2024-25, while the utilization stood at Rs 579.10 lakh, as expenditure included unspent balances carried forward from previous years. In 2025-26, the Centre released Rs 250.67 lakh, with the entire amount reported as utilized.