PATNA, Aug 2: Actor Sunny Deol on Sunday said his upcoming film 'Batwara 1947' explores the human cost of Partition through the story of a family, with the mother emerging as its emotional core.

The Rajkumar Santoshi-directed film is scheduled for release in theatres on August 14. The actor said the film is adapted from acclaimed writer Asghar Wajahat's celebrated play 'Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai'.

Describing the film as one centred on human relationships, Deol said it underscores the idea that "a mother is above all religions and faiths".

Advertisement

"The biggest religion is humanity. That is the core of this film," he said, adding that it portrays the impact of Partition on ordinary families.

Asked about the film's central message, Deol said, "The film revolves around a motherly figure. The core message is that a mother is a religion in herself, and there is nothing greater than her..

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, 'Batwara 1947' stars Deol and Preity Zinta as a couple migrating from India to Pakistan during Partition. In Pakistan, they stand up for an elderly woman, played by Shabana Azmi, against a polarised society scarred by the trauma of Partition. The film also features Ali Fazal and Karan Deol, who plays Deol's son on screen.

Deol said the film marks the continuation of his long-standing collaboration with director Rajkumar Santoshi, with whom he delivered hits such as 'Ghayal' (1990), 'Damini' (1993) and 'Ghatak' (1996).

"'Batwara 1947' is a continuation of my creative partnership with Rajkumar Santoshi ji. The last film I did with him was Ghatak in 1996. Before that, I did 'Ghayal' and 'Damini'. Our earlier films dealt with society and families in different ways. 'Batwara' is also a story of a different kind," he said.

Recalling his family's Partition experiences, Deol said he grew up listening to stories narrated by his grandparents. "There was fear in those stories, but they also spoke of people helping one another. Those stories stayed with me," he said.

Asked whether the Pakistan setting of 'Batwara 1947' invited inevitable comparisons with 'Gadar', Deol said filmmakers should not view stories through a political lens.

"We are actors and filmmakers. We choose stories and tell them. We don't want to take them into politics," he said.

Deol said while 'Gadar' was essentially a love story set against the backdrop of Partition, 'Batwara 1947', adapted from a play, focuses on families uprooted by Partition and the emotional consequences of migration.

Karan Deol said sharing screen space with his father was a memorable experience. "Who would not want to work with their dad? It was just amazing," he said.

Deol also expressed his desire to make a big-budget film on Emperor Ashoka, whose empire had its capital at Pataliputra in present-day Bihar.

Calling it "a very beautiful subject", the actor said such historical projects require substantial financial backing, adding that opportunities had increased for him following the commercial success of 'Gadar 2'. (PTI)