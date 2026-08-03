Batwal Sudhar Sabha constitutes new unit

Excelsior Correspondent

R.S PURA, Aug 2: In a meeting organized by Batwal Sudhar Sabha J&K, a new unit of the Sabha was constituted here today.

Sabha president, Master Ajaib Singh Motan presided over the meeting in which Gara Ram Motan was appointed as chief patron of the Sabha; Satpal Mandi, chairman; Kirpal Chand Sandhu, Sanjit Kumar and Rashpal Basa, vice chairmen; Bachan Lal, working president; Jagdish Pappal and Naresh Kumar, senior vice presidents; Deshraj Mandi, Jaimal Prasad and Somraj Lakhotra, vice presidents; Shyam Lal, treasurer; Karnail Das Kaith and Raj Kumar Kaith, general secretaries; Mohan Lal, Deshraj and Ved Prakash, secretaries and Sunil Kumar Azad was appointed as media in-charge.

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For youth wing, Ravidas Targotra was appointed as president; Shakti Udham, chairman; Suraj Motan, Mukesh Salgotra and Kuldeep Kumar, vice presidents; Akash Mandi, general secretary; Ashwani Nandan, secretary; Shubham Kumar, treasurer; Arjun Kumar, vice president; Baba Ram and Deepak, secretaries and Anurag Singh Motan, media in-charge.

Girdhari Lal Motan was appointed as chief advisor; Bhag Singh, Karnail Mandi and Vijay Kumar, advisors; for Women Wing—Janko Devi was appointed as president; Shakuntala Devi, chairperson and Savita Devi and Krishna Devi were made general secretaries.