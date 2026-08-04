Batwal Maha Sabha holds meet, discusses various issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: Batwal Maha Sabha Jammu & Kashmir convened an executive meeting here today at Jaggo Ram Memorial, Smailpur.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Kamal Kaith, Chairman and was attended by senior office bearers, advisors and members of the Maha Sabha to deliberate on various issues concerning the welfare, unity and development of the Batwal community.

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Detailed discussions on strengthening the organization, increasing community participation and implementing future welfare initiatives were held during the meeting.

The members emphasized the importance of unity, transparency and collective efforts for the social, educational and economic upliftment of the community.

Several important decisions were taken to further enhance the activities of the Maha Sabha in the coming months.

Among others who attended the meeting included Kamal Mottan, Kamal Kaith, president Romesh Sargotra, general secretary Ramlal Lakhotra, election commissioner Dr Romesh Kaith, deputy chairmen Chaman Lakhotra, Uttam Chand Sandhu, Rashpal Lakhotra, senior vice president Mela Ram Tagga, vice presidents S M Karnail Singh, Mahesh Bhardwaj, Suresh Mottan and Baldev Lakhotra, joint secretary Gurdas Sargotra, treasurer Narain Bassa, secretaries Krishan L Kashyap, Ram Lal, Darshan Kaith, Madan Kaith and Karan Kaith.