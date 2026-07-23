Battle against drugs

Jyoti Bougal

The ongoing Nasha Mukt Abhiyan in Jammu and Kashmir marks one of the strongest crackdowns against the narcotics trade in recent days. Drug peddlers are being arrested, illegal networks are being dismantled, and properties linked to the trade are facing demolition. These actions send a clear and uncompromising message: those who profit by poisoning lives will be held accountable.

Yet, one crucial question demands an answer-can enforcement alone win this war?

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The drug menace has already left deep scars across countless families. It has robbed aging parents of their only support, shattered dreams, and stolen the future of an entire generation. Addiction does not merely consume individuals; it destroys relationships, families and communities.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the challenge extends far beyond public health. Security agencies have repeatedly warned that cross-border drug smuggling is intertwined with attempts to destabilize the region. Narcotics are allegedly used not only to lure young people into addiction but also to generate funds that sustain terrorism and other anti-national activities. Every packet of drugs sold is, therefore, more than a criminal act-it is an assault on the nation's security and its future.

The harsh reality is this: our youth are not simply consuming drugs; drugs are consuming the future of our nation. The young minds that could become innovators, teachers, doctors, entrepreneurs, soldiers and leaders are instead disappearing into the darkness of addiction. Every life lost to drugs is a loss of talent, hope and national potential.

This is why the fight cannot end with arrests, demolitions and stricter laws. Those measures are essential, but they address the consequences rather than the roots of the problem.

The real solution begins in childhood. Anti-drug awareness should not be limited to occasional campaigns-it should become a part of school education, family values and social culture. Children must grow up with the conviction that drugs are not symbols of freedom or adventure, but a path to destruction. Such values should become so deeply embedded that the very thought of drugs evokes rejection rather than curiosity.

A truly drug-free society will be built not only by police action but by parents who guide, teachers who educate, communities that support, and governments that invest in awareness, mental health, sports and meaningful opportunities for young people.

The battle against drugs is ultimately a battle for India's future. We cannot afford to lose our brightest generation to addiction. Saving our youth is not merely a social responsibility-it is a national duty. Because when we protect our youth, we protect the future of the nation itself.

(The author is Broadcast Executive at DD News Jammu)