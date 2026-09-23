'Batman 2' a different take from the  first movie, says Robert Pattinson

LOS ANGELES, Sept 23: Robert Pattinson says "The Batman: Part II", which marks his return as the Caped Crusader for the second time, is a totally "different take" on the franchise than the first film.

Set to release in cinemas on February 18, 2028, "The Batman Part II" is Matt Reeves' follow-up to 2022's "The Batman", which first introduced the "Tenet" star as Bruce Wayne aka Batman.

In an interview with Collider, Pattinson said he is really excited to see how the new film turns out to be.

"It's so ambitious. I mean, I sort of said the other day on something that the first one was a different take on a Batman movie, and this one is another," he said.

"It's a real left turn from the first one, but somehow it keeps elements of the kind of feel of it. But it just feels really ambitious," he added.

Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan will star alongside Pattinson in the film that also features Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch.

"The Batman", a reboot of the DC franchise, was a success at the box office with a gross haul of over USD 770 million. Released on March 4, 2022, the movie also featuredZoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. (PTI)