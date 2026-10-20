Basohli Utsav gets underway with a blend of culture, traditions

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 19: The three-day Basohli Utsav 2026 commenced today with a variety of cultural, artistic and sporting activities aimed at showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of the region. The festival, being held from October 19 to 21, witnessed participation of public representatives, senior officers, artists, students and a large number of people.

As part of the celebrations, a bike rally flagged off from Jammu by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Vikas Kundal, was accorded a warm welcome at Kalibari. MLA Kathua Dr. Bharat Bhushan, CEO Kathua Kewal Krishan and representatives from Private School Associations welcomed the participants before the rally proceeded towards Basohli.

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A ceremonial lamp-lighting was held at the park behind Basohli Fort, followed by a seminar on Geet Govind highlighting its literary and artistic significance. A documentary on Basohli Utsav was also screened at Basohli Fort, showcasing the cultural heritage and traditions of the region.

The event was attended by MLA Basohli Darshan Singh; MLA Bani Dr. Rameshwar Singh; Secretary J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages Harvinder Kour; Director IGNCA Shruti Awasthi; Director ACB Shakti Pathak; ADC Basohli Pankaj Bhagotra and Additional Secretary, Culture Department Lal Chand.

To encourage artistic expression among students, a cartoon workshop was organised at iconic Basohli Fort, featuring seven renowned cartoonists from across the country. Students from various schools participated in the workshop and interacted with the artists, gaining exposure to cartooning and creative expression.

Traditional sports formed an important part of the day's programme, with boys' and girls' Santholia matches organised on Ram Leela Grounds Basohli. Around 360 students from 30 schools participated in the matches, promoting teamwork, physical fitness and awareness of indigenous sporting traditions.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Shridhar Patil and SSP Kathua Mohita Sharma also joined the Shobha Yatra, followed by Aarti on the River Ravi near the iconic Atal Setu. The religious ceremony formed part of the day's celebrations.

The opening-day activities reflected the focus of Basohli Utsav 2026 on promoting the region's cultural heritage, encouraging youth participation and providing a platform for artistic expression and traditional sports.