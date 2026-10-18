Basohli Utsav Celebrating many hues of Basohli

Shiv Kumar Padha

padha.shiv@gmail.com

Coming down the slopes of the Himalayas, there is a town of rising temples, Vishwasthali, now named Basohli, where the ruins of the magnificent Palace dominate the whole landscape. Vishwasthali, the Kingdom of Raja Kirpal Pal, a devotee of Vaishnavism and a scholar of Sanskrit, patronized the art of painting. During his dynasty, two volumes on Ayurveda were published, namely Charka: Ayurveda Medicines and Sushrata: The Science of Surgery in Ayurveda, which were written by Shri Kanth and Pt. Shiv Parsad in 1688. In the same period, Bhanu Dutt prepared a serial on Ras Majari, based upon the theme of love and romance, with a Sanskrit text given by Pt. Devi Dass of Nurpur in the 16th century. Erstwhile Vishwasthali was famous as the home of Sanskrit scholars, an industry of Pashmina shawls, Ayurveda practitioners, musicians, Chiterkala and performing arts. Basohli, known as the primeval town of the Jammu region, was founded by Raja Bhoopat Pal in 1635. Geographically, Basohli is located in the foothills of the Shivalik range on the bank of the River Ravi and is bordered by Punjab and Himachal.

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The present town of Basohli (Latitude: 32.5038° N & Longitude: 75.8108° E), situated on the right bank of the River Ravi, is a panoramic valley with a mean elevation of 2,170 feet. According to the 2011 Census, the total population of the town was approximately 6,000, with the male population at 52.01% and the female population at 47.99%, respectively. Basohli has an average literacy rate of 77% (with some municipal data citing up to 87.43%), higher than the national average rate of 59.5%. The princely state of Basohli was founded and ruled by the Pal Dynasty from 750 AD till the last Pal king, Raja Kalyan Pal, in 1836 AD.

The layout of the town resembles the culture of the Indus Valley Civilization, wherein the city centre constituted the king's palace, with Lord Shiva's temple at its entrance, Raj Purohits to its right and Vaids to its left. A well-laid, approximately one-and-a-half-mile-long bazaar was in the heart of the city. The houses were made of bricks and stones. The layout was based upon the castes and professions of its natives. The city had an excellent underground drainage system running throughout. All colonies were well watered, with several water wells built everywhere.

Basohli Palaces

The style of the Palace was designed by one of the best architects of that time, Vishavkarma. The town was given the name Vishwasthali (Center of the World), which later changed to Basohli. The construction of the Palaces was started by Raja Bhoopat Pal in the year 1635 and continued for ten generations. The successors of Raja Bhoopat Pal, from Kirpal Pal to Raja Mahender Pal, made many additions to the Palace. Raja Mahindra Pal added the Rang Mahal and Sheesh Mahal to the already existing structure. These new additions were decorated with mural paintings based upon erotic themes. Visitors from Asia have mentioned the grandeur, unique architecture and beauty of the Palaces in their travelogues.

Town of Pandits, Astrologers and Ayurvedacharyas

It will not be an exaggeration if I call Basohli the land of renowned Pandits, Dharma Shastries, Poojaris and Astrologers, whom Basohli Rajas had been inviting from time to time from Kashi, Ayodhya, Bengal and other places in India. Basohli Pandits were known for their knowledge and mastery of astrology, horoscopy, predictions and miraculous performances like creating an environment of a solar eclipse over a small area for a short time by hurling a platter into the air. Pandits of Basohli commanded control over aerial spirits and treated many ailments by chanting hymns.

Castes

There are many castes of Brahmins and Khatris in Basohli which are common in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab because the Pal Rajas brought some Brahmin families like Upadhayayes, Pathaks, Mishras, Shuklas, Brahmis, Dubeys, Ranadeys, Gauds and Goswamis from UP for educating the subjects regarding Sanatan rituals and Karamkand, while the business families of Khatris and Vanyas like Kapoors, Zargars, Behals, Sonis, Dhawans, Kanotras, Nayyars, Kohlis, Nandas, Anands, Sawhneys, Duggals and Kundras were brought from Punjab in order to develop and boost the business of Basohli State.

Town of Temples

Due to the large number of temples all along the banks of the holy River Iravati, Basohli was known as Laghu Kashi, where the natives and the people living in proximity used to immerse the mortal remains of their departed relations. The banks of Iravati used to echo with the bells of the temples, the sound of conches and the rhythmic recitation of Richas from the Upanishads and Vedic hymns. There were about 500 temples of different incarnations of gods and goddesses in the town before the ponding of Ranjit Sagar Dam (RSD), but after the submergence of most of the temples in the water reservoir, the number of temples was reduced to 100. The temples of Mata Chanclo Devi, Mata Sheetla, Mata Mahakali, Mahadera and Mandir Neel Kanth are situated in and around the four corners of the town, which, it is believed, have been guarding and protecting the natives from natural disasters like floods.

Lifestyle of the People

The natives of Basohli are friendly, honest, hospitable and God-fearing. Economically, they neither fall under the category of landlords or industrialists, nor are they millionaires. Their means of earning a livelihood depend upon the crops produced on their farms, shopkeeping, government jobs, the armed forces and labour in the markets of other states. Though the economy of the town is not as strong as that of their counterparts in other parts of the state, people are satisfied with what they earn, lead an aristocratic life and enjoy tasteful and sumptuous meals daily.

Social Instincts

In the present time, it looks strange to imagine a town like Basohli, where the natives, especially the youth, live in peace and restrain themselves from indulging in any sort of embroilment or quarrel. The natives are God-fearing, peace-loving, hospitable, charitable and performers of religious ceremonies, with the result that not even a single case of theft, loot, murder, stabbing or crime against women has ever been reported to the police.

Basohli State had been the land of scholars and connoisseurs of Chitkala, performing arts like dance, drama and music, and persons with exemplary and extraordinary aesthetic sense, with the result that the arts of dance, drama and music flourished and scaled heights during the nineteenth century, which the natives have preserved to date.

Every year, as the festive season of Navratri approaches, the historic town of Basohli comes alive with a centuries-old tradition that has been preserved and nurtured across generations. The Basohli Ram Leela is more than a religious performance; it is a living cultural institution where faith, theatre, music, traditions, art and community participation come together in an elaborate annual presentation.

According to the verbal and written records available, the celebrations of Basohli Ram Leela date back to the early 20th century. The lifelike presentation of the scenes during the celebrations glorifies the function, which attracts a large number of viewers from the adjacent states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. In order to commemorate and transmit to the next generations the exemplary life history of Lord Rama as an ideal son, brother, king, disciple and philanthropist, it is depicted during the ten-day celebrations of Ram Leela. Like the Sindhu Darshan Festival of Leh, the week-long mega festival of Ladakh, Kheer Bhawani of Kashmir, Bawa Jitu and Ram Navami of Jammu, Basohli Ram Leela celebrations are famous and unique in respect of their lifelike presentation, dialogue delivery, sanctity, religious harmony and discipline. It is worth mentioning here that the Basohli Ram Leela has been adjudged number one among the Ram Leelas staged in metros of the country.

Fascinated and influenced by the performance and the heights Ram Leela attained in the fields of management, performance and presentation during its long journey since 1920, His Highness Sh. Manoj Sinha Ji, Hon'ble LG of Jammu and Kashmir, declared Basohli Ram Leela as a State Utsav in order to encourage the native artists and persons involved in different vocations. With the concerted efforts of cultural and allied departments, Basohli Utsav will showcase local arts, culture, world-famous miniature paintings, heritage, traditional games and sports, local cuisines, water sports and other main attractions. With the joint efforts of the natives and the UT administration, Basohli Utsav will scale new heights and prove to be a milestone in the history of state festivals. It is a matter of joy that the Basohli Utsav has come onto the annual agenda of the UT administration and its celebration has become a regular feature in the UT.

This year, the Basohli Utsav is scheduled from 19th to 21st October 2026, with a bonanza of events to show and showcase because the Utsav provides an opportunity to spread and disseminate the rich culture and heritage of the historical town of Basohli. It is rightly said, Goongat Ki Aad Mein Dilbar Ka Deedar Adhoora Rehta Hai-Jab Tak Na Padey Ashiq Ki Nazar, Shingar Adhoora Rehta Hai. For the convenience and information of visitors, the day-wise schedule of events is given below.

Day 1 - Monday, 19 October 2026

" Grand Bike Rally.

" Inaugural Panel Discussion on the theme "AI and the Future of Youth." High-level panel comprising IIT and IIM faculty.

" Youth Parliament at 11:00 hrs at Basohli Fort.

" Inter-Panchayat Tug of War, 2:00 PM-5:00 PM.

" Cultural Evening: a theatrical play on Mata Vaishno Devi.

Day 2 - Tuesday, 20 October 2026

" Heritage, Seminars and Water Sports.

" Morning Marathon, 7:00 AM-11:00 AM.

" Geet Govind Literary and Art Seminar session, 11:00 AM-2:00 PM at Basohli Fort, including Geet Govind and Miniature Paintings.

" Panel discussion for one hour on the theme "Devi Parampara."

" Water Sports, 3:00 PM-5:00 PM.

" Grand Cultural Night by North Zone Cultural Centre.

Day 3 - Wednesday, 21 October 2026

" Santolia, a traditional game, 2:00 PM-5:00 PM.

" Geet Govind Session 2 - 2 hrs.

" Maha Aarti at Chamunda Mata Temple.

The Basohli Utsav will culminate on 21st October 2026.

All are invited to take part in the Utsav and help make it the best through your criticism, suggestions and feedback. It is hoped that the Utsav will emerge as a great achievement of the natives, the visitors and the J&K UT.