Basohli Art workshop held for Samba students

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 2: Over 25 students of Government Girls Middle School, Budhwani, Samba, participated in a Basohli Painting Appreciation Workshop curated and sponsored by the Kalamkari Centre Society (KCS), as part of its initiative to preserve traditional art forms and promote cultural awareness among children in rural areas.

The workshop provided students with a direct and experiential introduction to the rich cultural and historical legacy of Basholi painting, a traditional miniature art form associated with the Jammu region. Distinguished artist Subash Langeh and his team led the session and briefed the students about the emergence and history of Basohli art, along with the materials and techniques used in creating miniature paintings.

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A selection of Basohli paintings was displayed for the students, enabling them to closely observe the distinctive artistic elements of the tradition. The participants were also provided cards, reference material and art supplies, allowing them to create their own Basohli-inspired artwork.

The students were encouraged to visit the Dogra Art Museum to further explore its collection of miniature paintings and gain a deeper understanding of the region's artistic heritage.

KCS team members Natasha Chaudhri, Gagan Sharma and others interacted with the students throughout the workshop. Principal Kiran Jasrotia, teachers and Dr Roshi Charak, Assistant Professor, were also present.

Founded by Purnima and Umang Sagar Chaudhri in 1983, KCS has been working to create social impact in rural communities through cultural initiatives, women's entrepreneurial training, learning centres, art appreciation programmes and a mobile library for village children.