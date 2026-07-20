Basic Life Support training session concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 19: A Basic Life Support (BLS) training session marked the conclusion of a 15-day Summer Coaching Camp organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Water Sports Kayaking & Canoeing Association in collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir Rowing & Sculling Association at the Pokhribal Water Sports Club.

The camp, held from July 4 to 19, focused on training young athletes in swimming, kayaking, canoeing, rowing and water safety.

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SSP Traffic Srinagar Aijaz Ahmad, the chief guest, praised the participants' enthusiasm and said, "Water sports are essential life skills, and every individual should learn swimming for safety and fitness." He also assured the associations of continued support from the Jammu & Kashmir Police.

A major highlight of the closing ceremony was a BLS session conducted by Dr Burhan Bazaz, President of the J&K Rowing & Sculling Association. Demonstrating CPR, first aid and emergency response techniques, he stressed the importance of emergency preparedness in water sports. Dr Bazaz also lauded the contribution of Bilquis Mir, describing her as the "lady behind the success of water sports" in Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing the athletes, Bilquis Mir said she was committed to nurturing young talent and expressed her dream of producing "an Olympian in water sports from the region."

Dr Imran, Vice President of the association, encouraged the participants and appreciated their dedication throughout the camp. Dr Rafiq Din commended the efforts of the organisers, coaches, volunteers and all those involved in making the coaching programme successful.

Certificates were distributed among the participants, while parents appreciated the initiative, saying the camp had enhanced their children's confidence, discipline and water safety skills.