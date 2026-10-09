Baramulla wins U-14 football title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: District Baramulla clinched the Under-14 boys football title by defeating Anantnag by 4-0 in the final of the Inter-District UT-Level Tournament, organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports at Khel Gaon Nagrota here today.

Mohd Asman was the star performer for Baramulla, scoring a hat-trick, while Hashim Zahoor netted one goal to seal a convincing victory.

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In the third-place match, Kupwara defeated Budgam by 6-3. Asid Hussain scored three goals for the winners, while Zahid, Hamid, Hashim Umair scored one goal each. For Budgam, Rubail, Syed Mubeen and Touseef scored one goal apiece.

The tournament brought together young footballers from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir, providing them a platform to showcase their talent and gain exposure at the UT level.

Rohit Gupta, Rajinder Singh, Gurbachan Singh, Ajay Kumar, Taranpal Singh, Harvinder Singh, Arun Jamwal, Irshad Ahmed and Manzoor Ahmed were among the technical officials involved in conducting the tournament.