Baramulla, Srinagar lift Subroto Cup titles

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: District Baramulla and District Srinagar emerged champions in the boys' and girls' categories, respectively at the Inter-District UT-Level Football Championship held under the 65th Subroto Mukherjee Football Cup 2026. The tournament concluded at the Rugby Field, Polo Ground, Srinagar.

Over 100 players from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir competed in the Under-15 and Under-17 categories, showcasing impressive footballing skills, teamwork and sportsmanship. District Baramulla clinched the boys' title, while District Srinagar lifted the girls' trophy after delivering consistent performances throughout the tournament.

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The tournament was organised by Directorate of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), J&K, under the Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by District Youth Services and Sports Officer Srinagar, Ghulam Hassan Lone, who felicitated the winning teams and congratulated all participants for their spirited performances. He also appreciated the efforts of coaches, technical officials and organisers in ensuring the smooth and successful conduct of the championship.

Meanwhile, the sporting activities in Srinagar continue with the ongoing Inter-School District-Level Thang-Ta and Judo Championships for boys and girls at Gindun Ground, Rajbagh, and the Indoor Sports Hall, Polo Ground, attracting enthusiastic participation from students across the district.