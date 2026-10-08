Baramulla, Anantnag enter UT-level U-14 football final

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: District Baramulla and Anantnag entered the final of the Inter-District UT-Level Football Tournament for Under-14 boys being conducted by the Department of Youth Services and Sports at Khel Gaon Nagrota.

On the fifth day, Baramulla defeated Budgam by 4-0 in the first semifinal. Mohd Ibrahim scored twice, while Mohd Usman and Muntazir Nissar scored one goal each for the winners.

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In the second semifinal, Anantnag defeated Kupwara by 5-2. Sarmad Ashraf and Bakhtawar Shakeel scored two goals each, while Zaid Rayaz contributed one goal for Anantnag. For Kupwara, Hashim Javeed and Zaid Hameed scored one goal each.

Earlier, in the third quarterfinal, Anantnag thrashed Srinagar by 7-0. Bakhtawar Shabir scored four goals, while Ashraf netted three for Anantnag. In the fourth quarterfinal, Kupwara defeated Ganderbal in a tiebreaker. Abrar Rashid and Zaid Hameer scored for Kupwara, while Tahir scored for Ganderbal.