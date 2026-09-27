Baramulla Police Crack Hyderbeigh Market Theft Case, Recover Stolen Copper Utensils; Three Apprehended

BARAMULLA, Sept 27: Baramulla Police have solved a theft case registered at Police Station Pattan following the recovery of stolen copper utensils and the apprehension of three accused persons, including a juvenile offender.

According to police, the case pertains to the alleged theft of a substantial quantity of copper utensils from a shop belonging to Shakeel Ahmad Malik, resident of Singhpura, at Hyderbeigh Market.

Police said that during the intervening night of August 5 and 6, 2026, unidentified persons allegedly broke through the wall of the shop and fled with copper utensils kept inside the premises.

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In connection with the incident, FIR No. 186/2026 was registered at Police Station Pattan under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following which an investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, police said that both technical and human intelligence inputs were pursued, while several suspects were questioned to establish the circumstances surrounding the theft.

On September 24, 2026, police apprehended one suspect for questioning. During questioning, the suspect allegedly disclosed his involvement in the theft and revealed the participation of other accomplices.

Based on the information and identification provided during the investigation, police subsequently recovered the stolen copper utensils.

Further investigation led to the apprehension of a juvenile offender and the arrest of two other accused persons identified as Showket Hussain Mir, son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir, resident of Kakerpora, and Nazir Ahmad Dar, son of Assadullah Dar, resident of Chainabal.

Police said the juvenile is being dealt with separately in accordance with the applicable provisions of law.

With the recovery of the stolen property and the apprehension of the accused persons, police said the theft case has been worked out. Further investigation remains in progress, and additional arrests cannot be ruled out.