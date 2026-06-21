Baramulla: One Dead, Another Injured After Car Plunges into Jhelum in Uri
One person died and another sustained critical injuries after an Alto car plunged into the River Jhelum at Rajerwani on the Baramulla–Uri National Highway Baramulla.According to officials, the vehicle reportedly went out of control and fell into...
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One person died and another sustained critical injuries after an Alto car plunged into the River Jhelum at Rajerwani on the Baramulla–Uri National Highway Baramulla.According to officials, the vehicle reportedly went out of control and fell into the river. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the occupants from the submerged vehicle.
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