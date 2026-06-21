Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Baramulla: One Dead, Another Injured After Car Plunges into Jhelum in Uri

Baramulla: One Dead, Another Injured After Car Plunges into Jhelum in Uri

    One person died and another sustained critical injuries after an Alto car plunged into the River Jhelum at Rajerwani on the Baramulla–Uri National Highway Baramulla.According to officials, the vehicle reportedly went out of control and fell into...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
05:55 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Advertisement

One person died and another sustained critical injuries after an Alto car plunged into the River Jhelum at Rajerwani on the Baramulla–Uri National Highway Baramulla.According to officials, the vehicle reportedly went out of control and fell into the river. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the occupants from the submerged vehicle.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
Advertisement Banner