Baramulla man booked in Railway job fraud

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: The Special Crime Wing of the Crime Branch Jammu has registered an FIR against a resident of Baramulla, who allegedly cheated one person on the pretext of securing him a job in the Railway Department.

A Crime Branch official said the FIR was registered against Abdul Razaq Tantray of Baramulla for allegedly inducing the complainant to pay money in exchange of job in the Railway Department.

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The victim reportedly paid the amount through bank transactions as well as cash.

The Crime Branch official said to make the appointment appear genuine, the victim was provided with fake documents, including a roll-number slip and an appointment-related receipt.

However, neither the assured job was provided nor the money was returned by the accused, he said.

Accordingly a formal FIR was registered against the accused on the basis of a preliminary verification conducted by the Special Crime Wing of the Crime Branch Jammu, the Crime Branch official said.

He said further investigation into the case is underway to ascertain the full facts, identify the role of all persons involved and take appropriate legal action accordingly.