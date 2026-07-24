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Home / Videos / Baramulla: Indian Army Rescues Villagers Marooned by Flash Floods in Boniyar

Baramulla: Indian Army Rescues Villagers Marooned by Flash Floods in Boniyar

    In a swift rescue operation, the Indian Army evacuated several elderly residents and other villagers who were stranded after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in the Mayan area of Boniyar in Uri, Baramulla district. According to officials,...

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Daily Excelsior
12:51 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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In a swift rescue operation, the Indian Army evacuated several elderly residents and other villagers who were stranded after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in the Mayan area of Boniyar in Uri, Baramulla district. According to officials, the cloudburst caused the Ghoretal Nallah to change its course, marooning a cluster of houses in Mukampuiran village. Floodwaters surrounded the residential area from both sides, while heavy debris blocked access roads, cutting off the affected families from the rest of the village.

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