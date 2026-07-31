Baramulla: Flash Flood Hits Brennaar Nallah on Sopore Outskirts After Heavy Rain
A flash flood struck Brennaar Nallah on the outskirts of Sopore during the early hours of Friday following heavy rainfall, causing a sudden surge in the water level. Officials said the situation is under close observation, while residents have...
A flash flood struck Brennaar Nallah on the outskirts of Sopore during the early hours of Friday following heavy rainfall, causing a sudden surge in the water level. Officials said the situation is under close observation, while residents have been advised to remain alert and avoid venturing near nallahs and other water bodies as intermittent rainfall continues across the region.
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