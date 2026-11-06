Baramulla farmer starts Kashmir’s first blueberry plantation

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Nov 5: A farmer in Baramulla district has ventured into blueberry cultivation, planting around 500 saplings on two kanals of land in what he describes as Kashmir's first such plantation.

Fayaz Ahmad, a resident of Kharchak Kreeri village, said he turned to blueberries after suffering repeated financial losses in apple cultivation despite significant investment and labour.

Advertisement

"After suffering repeated losses in apple farming, I started looking for alternative crops that could provide better returns. While exploring different possibilities on the internet, I came across blueberries," Ahmad said.

He said he initially procured a few saplings to assess whether the crop could adapt to Kashmir's climatic conditions. Encouraged by their growth, he gradually expanded the plantation.

"After testing the plants and observing satisfactory growth, I decided to take the next step. I have now planted approximately 500 to 550 blueberry saplings on two kanals of land," he said.

Blueberries, known for their nutritional value and antioxidant content, are widely cultivated in North America and Europe and are gaining popularity in India's premium fruit market. Click here to watch video

Ahmad said the fruit currently fetches between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 per kilogram, depending on quality and market conditions.

He estimates that establishing the plantation could cost around Rs 5 lakh per kanal, while a fully developed orchard could potentially generate annual returns of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per kanal.

However, he said the crop requires patience, as plants generally take around three years to provide meaningful commercial returns.

"Although the initial investment is substantial and the crop requires considerable attention, the potential returns are encouraging. Farmers need to think beyond traditional cultivation and explore new opportunities," he said.

Ahmad said Kashmir had the potential to emerge as a suitable region for blueberry cultivation but stressed the need for technical guidance, quality planting material and awareness among farmers about scientific cultivation practices.

He also pointed to the growing demand for blueberries in India, saying domestic production remained limited and a substantial share of the market demand was met through imports.