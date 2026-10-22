Baramulla Admin Directs Patwaris To Attend Offices Daily To Ease Public Difficulties

JAMMU, Oct 22: To address the difficulties being faced by the general public due to the non-availability of officials, the Tehsildar of Baramulla has directed all Patwaris of Tehsil Baramulla and Tehsil Nawar to remain present at their respective offices and Patwar Khanas during working hours starting today, October 22, 2026.

Issued yesterday under the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, the order mandates these officials to ensure the smooth delivery of public services and promptly attend to grievances.

The administration has warned that any laxity or non-compliance with these urgent instructions will be viewed strictly.