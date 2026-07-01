Baramulla: 5 Injured, Woman Critical as Three Vehicles Collide in Pattan
Five people were injured, including a woman who is in critical condition, after three vehicles collided in the Pattan area of Baramulla district. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have registered the...
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Five people were injured, including a woman who is in critical condition, after three vehicles collided in the Pattan area of Baramulla district. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have registered the case and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.
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