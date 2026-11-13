Bansal raises MSME issues in RBI Empowered Committee meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: The 72nd Empowered Committee Meeting of RBI was held here today at RBI Headquarters in Jammu.

The meeting was chaired by Prabhakar Jha, Regional Director, RBI for J&K and Ladakh and was attended by senior officers of RBI, senior bankers from Lead Banks and representatives of MSME associations.

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Dr. Sanjay Bansal, national president, FTII - Federation of Trade and Industry of India and Member, National Board, NTWB, also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Bansal strongly raised the following major issues for the survival and growth of MSME sector.

He said, "RBI should direct banks to fix and publish a clear Turn Around Time (TAT) for renewal/enhancement of working capital, give written reasons for rejection/delay, and allow mid-year enhancement against verified orders. For viable units facing cash-flow stress due to delayed payments or natural calamity, banks must take early corrective action."

Bansal said, "RBI should direct banks not to levy processing, renewal or inspection charges for renewal of Cash Credit limits for MSMEs, especially where collateral is already secured. These recurring charges add unnecessary financial burden without any fresh service."

He emphasized that if these steps are taken, it will provide a huge relief to lakhs of MSMEs, improve ease of doing business and strengthen the economy of J&K.

The Regional Director appreciated the suggestions and assured to take up the matters at appropriate level for necessary action.