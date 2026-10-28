Bansal demands CEC’s resignation, says Cong to continue political struggle

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 27: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer Vivek Bansal today said the Congress would continue its political struggle if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar did not resign, announcing a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Nov. 1 as part of the party’s nationwide “Save Democracy, Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” campaign.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, Bansal said, “Congress workers will come from every block of India. They will come from every district. And they will come from every province.” He urged party leaders and district presidents in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure maximum participation.

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Bansal alleged that two crore votes had been deleted over the past two years, accusing the Election Commission of India of undermining democracy and depriving genuine voters of their right to vote. “Elections are a very important part of democracy. Every citizen of this country should have the right to vote. But when you cut the vote, then you think, where is democracy going?” he said.

Citing an example from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, Bansal claimed that 13,500 votes had been deleted in an area where an MLA had won by a margin of 5,000 to 6,000 votes. He also alleged that two officials were dismissed after the Congress raised the issue there.

Bansal said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party leadership were demanding Kumar’s resignation, alleging that changes to the appointment process of Election Commissioners had removed the Chief Justice from the selection committee.

He accused the Government of seeking to appoint a person who would work at its behest and said the demand for Kumar’s resignation was aimed at addressing concerns over the credibility of the electoral process.