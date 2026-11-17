Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: A one-day banking camp organised by Narottam Sharma, former Councillor of Ward No. 3 and senior BJP Leader, in collaboration with Jammu & Kashmir Bank at Lakshmi Narayan Temple, Dhakki Sarajan (Link Road), was held here today.

On the occasion, Narottam Sharma stated that the primary objective of the camp was to create awareness among the residents of Ward No. 3 about various insurance and social security schemes launched by PM Narendra Modi for public welfare and to facilitate their enrolment so that they could avail the benefits of these schemes.

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The residents of Ward No. 3 participated enthusiastically in the camp and availed themselves of the banking facilities and services provided.

Among others who attended the camp included Kuldeep Sharma, Neeta Saroj Gupta, Sanjay Abrol, Sanjay Sharma and Akhil Gupta.