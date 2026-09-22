Bank Unions To Go Ahead With 3-Day Nationwide Strike From Sep 28

NEW DELHI, Sep 22: United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has said they would go ahead with the three-day nationwide strike beginning September 28, as a conciliation meeting before the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner on Tuesday remained inconclusive.

The conciliation meeting was held a day after the Finance Ministry appealed to bank employees to refrain from resorting to strikes and resolve their remaining demands through dialogue.

UFBU, which claims to represent 90 per cent of the banking workforce, is primarily seeking 5-day banking among other demands. (Agencies)