Bank of Maharashtra logs 27 pc rise in loan  growth, total business crosses Rs 6.5 lakh cr in Q1

NEW DELHI, July 6: Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday said it has recorded a 27 per cent year-on-year increase in its total credit to Rs 3.06 lakh crore in the June quarter.

The Pune-based public sector lender's outstanding credit stood at Rs 2.41 lakh crore at the end of the April-June quarter of FY26, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

The total credit included loans to the retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) segments, which grew 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.87 lakh crore, it said.

During the quarter, the bank's exposure to corporate credit also crossed Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 1.11 lakh crore, registering an increase of 21 per cent.

The lender reported a 13 per cent rise in total deposits to Rs 3.44 lakh crore in the reporting quarter against Rs 3.05 lakh crore at the end of the first quarter of the previous financial year.

As a result, the total business (total credit and deposits) of the bank registered an increase of 19 per cent to Rs 6.51 lakh crore compared with Rs 5.46 lakh crore at the end of June 30, 2025.

During the latest quarter, it said, the Current Accounts and Savings Accounts (CASA) ratio stood at 49 per cent of the total deposits against 50 per cent in the same period of the preceding financial year. (PTI)