Bank of India rolls out Visa Signature International Contactless Debit Card

Kolkata : Bank of India (BOI) has rolled out Visa Signature International Contactless Debit Card for its customers in both metal and plastic variants.

With the introduction of this new debit card, BOI customers shall enjoy higher per day spending limit of Rs 5.00 lakh at PoS, Rs.2.00 Lakhs for e-commerce transaction, Rs 1.00 lakh cash withdrawal from ATM and Rs. 5,000 for contactless transactions.

The card comes with additional benefit of complimentary lounge access, rewards points on card PoS and e-commerce usage, insurance against unauthorized transaction and offers on travel, retail, dining, lifestyle, entertainment and luxurious hotels.

The new card is issued to high net worth customers maintaining average quarterly balance of Rs 10.00 lakhs and above in saving and current account.

(AGENCIES)