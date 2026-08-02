DHAKA, Aug 2: The ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party(BNP) has authorised Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to select the party's presidential candidate for the upcoming elections, local media reported.

The decision was taken on SaturdayÂ at BNP's National Standing Committee's meeting, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

The meeting was headed by PM Rahman, who is also the BNP chairman.

"The Standing Committee has entrusted the Prime Minister and BNP Chairman to take the necessary decisions regarding the presidential election and select the party's nominee," state-owned Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha(BSS) quoted BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as saying.

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad took charge as the acting president after Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned as president on July 24.

According to Article 123(2) of the Constitution, an election to fill the vacant office of the president must be held within 90 days of the post becoming vacant, Dhaka Tribune reported.

"The Election Commission had already informed that it is prepared to conduct the presidential election. Once the election schedule is announced, the party chairman and Prime Minister will determine the BNP's candidate for the presidency,"Â Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed was quoted as saying by the BSS.

BNP standing committee members Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Babu Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Begum Selima Rahman, AZM. Zahid Hossain were also present at the meeting, the report added. (PTI)