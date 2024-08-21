Bangladesh’s interim govt to set up foundation for victims of violence in student-led protests: Yunus

DHAKA, Aug 20 : Bangladesh’s interim government on Tuesday said it will set up a foundation headed by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to take care of the wounded and the families of the deceased and injured who participated in the unprecedented student-led protest which led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Over 600 people, including 44 police personnel, were killed since the massive protest by students over a controversial quota system in government jobs first started in mid-July.

“The government has decided to set up a Foundation to take care of the wounded and the families of the deceased and wounded who participated in the student-led revolution in July-August 2024,” according to the official X handle of the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh.

“Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will head the Foundation, which will include a number of Advisers of the Interim Government, student representatives, and the family members of the deceased and injured,” it said, adding that the modalities of the foundation will be announced very soon.

Hasina, 76, resigned and fled to India on August 5 following the massive protest by students against the controversial quota system. An interim government was formed and 84-year-old Yunus was appointed as its Chief Adviser.

More than a dozen murder cases have been filed against Hasina, holding her responsible for the deaths of students and ordinary citizens during the police crackdown earlier this month. (PTI )