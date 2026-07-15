DHAKA, Jul 14: Bangladesh Government on Tuesday said it "welcomes" deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's plans to return home, adding that she must face justice as a death penalty convict.

The comments came amid reports of Hasina's possible return to Bangladesh by the end of this year.

Hasina, the 78-year-old daughter of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was toppled in a violent student-led street protest on August 5, 2024.

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She has been living in India since she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government.

"We welcome her announcement as we want to ensure justice," prime minister's adviser for information and strategy Zahed Ur Rahman said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

Rahman said the "people of the country want her death penalty to be upheld for the crimes she committed, and in that case her capital punishment will be executed as the people want to see that".

"Let her bring the best lawyers in the world," Zahed was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

He said that the proceedings at the International Crimes Tribunal (Bangladesh) (ICT-BD) would remain transparent and could be monitored by observers and broadcast through video coverage.

Rahman said it is also possible the court can revise the verdict against Hasina or acquit her. "That too could happen," he said, adding that the government was not under any pressure over her planned return.

There are previous instances where the rulings of the ICT-BD, formed during Awami League regime in 2010, have been stayed or overturned.

Rahman said "procedural issues will not debar her return" and Delhi can make arrangements after consulting Dhaka on the matter.

In November last, Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in Dhaka for alleged "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests in 2024.

Hasina has dismissed the death penalty, criminal convictions and charges against her as "politically motivated".

Since the verdict, Dhaka has been urging New Delhi to extradite her to face the law. (PTI_)