Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman vows to ensure equal dignity and rights for every citizen

DHAKA, Oct 20 : Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday said that religion is a personal matter, but the country belongs to everyone, as he vowed to ensure equal dignity and rights for every citizen of Bangladesh.

Rahman, who became prime minister earlier this year after his Bangladesh Nationalist Party secured a decisive victory in the general elections after a 20-year gap, also hoped that religion would not create any barriers between people.

"This country belongs to all of us. From today, let us pledge to work together to build Bangladesh we aspire to, regardless of whether we are Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists or Christians. Let this be our aspiration today," Rahman was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency.

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Speaking at a roadside gathering in the Choupothi area of Taraganj, while on his way to visit Durga Puja venues in Rangpur, Rahman also said that religion is a personal matter, but the country belongs to all of us.

"The equal dignity and rights of every citizen of this country must be ensured," Rahman was quoted as saying by Prothom Alo newspaper.

Rahman, who attended an event marking Durga Puja at the historic Radha Gobinda Dharmasabha Temple in Rangpur on the occasion of Maha Navami, said his government wants to work for all regions and all people, according to a Bangladeshi official.

"When we fought for the independence of this country in 1971, we did not consider anyone's religion. People belonging to different religions, holding different views, and representing different social and professional backgrounds fought on the battlefield to liberate the country," Rahman said.

"Similarly, at different times after independence, when democracy came under threat, people took to the streets to establish their political rights. Those who came out to the streets included people of all religions, opinions, and social and professional backgrounds," he said.

The Prime Minister recalled that only two and a half years ago, the students and people ousted "the autocratic regime" that had imposed itself on the people of Bangladesh.

"If we look at the scenes from the streets during that mass uprising, we will see a gathering of people belonging to all religions residing in Bangladesh. People from every religion, profession, and background, irrespective of political affiliation or social identity, took to the streets in those days to establish their rights," Rahman said.

He said that the purpose of highlighting these points is to emphasise that this country has been advancing for thousands of years with people of all religions living together.

"Just as people of every religion have lived together peacefully in this country for thousands of years, we want them to continue living together in peace for the next thousand years as well," he added.

At the temple premises, Rahman was welcomed through religious rituals. He interacted with devotees and exchanged greetings with them.

On behalf of the temple, its President, Bhabatosh Sarkar, and General Secretary, Khokon Sarkar, presented a crest to the Prime Minister. In return, the Prime Minister handed them a cheque for Taka 10 lakh, the official said.

"The people of this country have elected the present government.... We want to work for all regions and all people. Taking into account the country's economic situation, we want to ensure equitable allocation of resources and balanced development across all areas," Rahman said.

The Prime Minister said that he has observed attempts by a certain group to spread confusion, even as the present government is trying to build unity and move forward by bringing everyone together.

"Today, I want to make one point clear to everyone, particularly those who are attempting to spread confusion. In the past, we saw attempts by an individual or a particular political party to make the glorious Liberation War of Bangladesh controversial. The outcome of those attempts was not favourable," he said, in an apparent reference to the Awami League of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina.

"Similarly, we have seen certain groups attempting to make the 2024 student-led mass uprising controversial. On behalf of the pro-democracy people of this country, and together with all those who believe in democracy, I urge everyone not to discredit or make the 2024 student-led mass uprising controversial," he added.

"We must not allow a situation to develop, as happened in the past, that disrupts people's daily lives, their children's education, healthcare services, businesses, trade, and employment. The people now want stability, peace, and security in the country, and the present government is working to ensure these," he said.

"Most importantly, we want to bring about a change from the politics we have witnessed in the past. The government is trying to bring about that change, but the people are the greatest force behind it. We want the people to stand beside the present government, just as we had their support in the past," the prime minister said.

Extending greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Maha Navami, the Prime Minister said, "On this day of Navami, my expectation is that all the people of this country, irrespective of religion, will come together to work towards building the Bangladesh we aspire to create."

"Let us ensure education for our children, healthcare for our people, and employment opportunities for our citizens. Above all, let us work together in whatever way necessary to maintain peace and order in the country. I hope that people of every religion will continue to live together peacefully and harmoniously for the next thousand years," he said.

The five-day Durga Puja festivities in Bangladesh will conclude on October 21 with the immersion of idols on Bijoya Dashami. (PTI)