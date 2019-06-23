Bangladesh look to overcome Afghanistan in ICC Cricket World Cup

SOUTHAMPTON: Bangladesh will look to inch closer to the ICC Cricket World

Cup 2019 semi-finals when they face an already-eliminated Afghanistan side here on

Monday.

Afghanistan, who fell agonisingly short of India’s target on Saturday, 22 June, are still

in search of their first win at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

Bangladesh’s batting, built on the promotion of Shakib Al Hasan at No.3, has been one

of the highlights of the World Cup, characterised by consistently good scores. After

hunting down a target of 322 against West Indies in just 41.3 overs, Bangladesh fought

admirably in a 382-run chase against Australia, finishing with an impressive 333/8.

The bowling, however, has been their undoing, as Bangladesh have conceded scores

in excess of 320 in each of their last three completed games. Against a strong Afghanistan

bowling attack, Bangladesh’s own bowlers will have to step up to make life easier for their

batsmen.

Afghanistan, having lost to India by a narrow margin of 11 runs on Saturday, will be filled

with a lot of self-belief and motivation when they take the field on Monday. With experience

of the conditions in Southampton, Gulbadin Naib will expect his spinners to weave their

magic once again against an in-form Bangladesh batting line-up. Their batsmen though,

will have to focus on staying at the crease for longer periods to get the desired result.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy

Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur

Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan,

Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk),

Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari,

Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur

Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil.

(AGENCIES)