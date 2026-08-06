DHAKA, Aug 5: Bangladesh on Wednesday inaugurated a memorial museum at the residence of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to commemorate the sacrifices of those killed during the violent student-led protest in July-August 2024.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman inaugurated the 'July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum' at Ganabhaban, coinciding with the day Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024.

According to a February 2025 UN rights office report, up to 1,400 people were killed between July 15 and August 15 last year (dubbed as the 'July Uprising') as Hasina's government ordered a security crackdown on protesters.

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Following widespread protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs, Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024. Three days later, Muhammad Yunus took over as the chief adviser of the Interim government.

Rahman inaugurated the museum' by unveiling a plaque at Ganabhaban in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) said.

The museum has been established at Ganabhaban premises, her former official residence, to preserve the history of the 2024 mass protests and commemorate the sacrifices of those killed.

Rahman toured the museum's galleries and exhibitions featuring preserved artefacts, photographs, official documents, video footage and memorabilia related to the July Mass Uprising.

A documentary depicting the chronology of the July Mass Uprising, the participation and sacrifices of people from all walks of life, and the events leading to the movement's success, was screened at the inaugural ceremony, BSS added.

It was the Yunus' government that had initiated the process of preserving the site and establishing the museum. (PTI)