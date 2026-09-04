Bangladesh High Commissioner, others call on CM

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 3: High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, M. Riaz Hamidullah, today called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Civil Secretariat here.

The Chief Minister welcomed the High Commissioner to Jammu and Kashmir and held discussions on areas of mutual interest, including horticulture, medical education and other potential areas of cooperation.

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Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar met several individuals and delegations and discussed matters concerning governance, financial oversight and energy infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister met Sunilraj Somarajan, who recently assumed charge as Principal Accountant General (Audit), Jammu & Kashmir.

Discussions focused on institutional audit practices, financial oversight and measures to further strengthen transparency and accountability in governance.

The Chief Minister also received a delegation led by Dr. Anil Kumar Jain, Chairperson, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). The delegation included PNGRB Secretary A.K. Mishra, Director (Monitoring) Lt. Col. Abhishek Kumar and senior representatives of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

The meeting discussed measures to accelerate oil and gas infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly expansion of City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks and promotion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), besides creating a conducive ecosystem for growth of the natural gas sector.