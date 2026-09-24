Bangladesh halts hilsa imports from India after cancellation of 103 NOCs

DHAKA, Sep 23: Bangladesh's hilsa imports from India via its Benapole land port have been halted after the Department of Fisheries cancelled 103 no-objection certificates (NOCs).

The department notified the decision in a letter signed on September 22 by its acting director general, Dr Md Khaled Kanak.

The cancellation took effect immediately, bringing hilsa imports through the port to a halt, reports The Daily Star.

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Aminul Haq, vice-president of the Benapole Port Importers and Exporters Association, confirmed that traders had received the letter.

"We received a letter from the Department of Fisheries regarding the cancellation of numerous NOCs. This decision has abruptly halted imports, leaving traders in a difficult position," he said.

Hilsa importer Ziaur Rahman said the move would cause substantial losses to traders.

"The unexpected ban has pushed us toward severe financial losses. Hilsa purchased and stored in warehouses across the border will now have to be sold back at lower prices. On top of that, non-recoverable import overheads will cause significant damage," he said.

Port officials said 3,52,786kg of hilsa, worth an estimated Tk 6.43 crore, had been imported from India through Benapole over the past two months.

Bangladesh has been facing growing shortages of hilsa, with overfishing, illegal fishing nets and the capture of juvenile fish among the factors blamed for the decline.

Intensive fishing in rivers reduces the population of larger hilsa, leaving fewer mature fish to reproduce. Hilsa in the sea can complete their lifecycle with less interference, allowing better growth and reproduction, while lower levels of pollution in marine waters also support the species.

Hilsa production in Bangladesh stood at five lakh tonnes in fiscal 2024-25, down 5.5% from the previous year, according to data from the Department of Fisheries.

Industrial waste and plastic pollution have also been cited among the major factors contributing to declining hilsa populations across the country's main river systems.

Lately, Bangladesh has been heavily increasing its hilsa with imports from India, especially from Bharuch, Gujarat, having recently imported around 500 tonnes of hilsa from India over the past two months, with an additional 150 to 200 tonnes imported shortly after.

(UNI)