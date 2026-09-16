Bangladesh considering joining Mecca pact

Harsha Kakar

harshakakararticles.com

Bangladesh minister for Foreign Affairs, Khalilur Rahman, stated recently that Bangladesh is actively considering joining the Mecca Pact, which currently has Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan as its founding members. The pact claims to have an arrangement akin to Article 5 of NATO, which implies an attack on one is considered as an attack on others. Rahman stated in response to a question in parliament, 'We view the pact positively,' adding, 'If they express an intention to include Bangladesh in the pact, we will certainly consider it positively.' His minister of state, Humayun Kabir, stated in a press interaction, 'discussions are ongoing,' adding, 'positive dialogue is taking place with all parties involved.'

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Bangladesh has nothing in terms of common threats with current members of the pact. Pakistan and Turkey have close defence ties, while Islamabad has long supported Riyadh by training as also deployment of troops. Riyadh and Ankara also have defence ties. All three nations are close allies of the US. While Saudi has concerns of Iran and its proxies in Yemen, Turkey has concerns of happenings in the Mediterranean. Pakistan's concerns are India and Afghanistan. For all three, the common enemy remains Israel, which is another US ally. None of these are threats to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh and Pakistan have India as a common neighbour, however there is a difference. India accuses Pakistan of supporting terrorism and relations are on an extremely low key. Pakistan has tenuous borders with its other neighbours, including Afghanistan and Iran. Its western provinces are in a state of unrest. It is also dependent on Saudi Arabia for its economic survival and Turkey for weapons, alongside China. For Pakistan, the pact implies financial support from Saudi Arabia for its economy and defence industries as also technology from Turkey. It has thus far displayed no intent to support Saudi Arabia militarily, despite regular attacks on it from the Houthis.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, has an over 4000 kms demarcated borders with India and is dependent on it for power, trade alongside support for oil, food stocks and shipping. At the same time relations between India and Bangladesh are on a low key since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina regime and her living in exile in India.

Such has been the downward slide that Bangladesh PM, Tarique Rehman, has yet to accept an invite to visit India unless 'India extradites Sheikh Hasina and other fugitive criminals.' There are two pending invitations with Bangladesh. The first is for a bilateral visit and the second is to the Bangladesh PM as chair of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) for the BRICS summit.

Since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, Pak-Bangladesh relations have undergone a change. Movement of goods between the two countries has increased. There is also increased contact between the intelligence agencies of the two countries, high level military exchanges and joint military exercises, all of which are closely monitored by India.

Simultaneously, India continues to support Bangladesh. Last week, India transferred 5000 metric tonnes of diesel through the India-Bangladesh friendship pipeline, to enable it to internally stabilize oil prices. Reports also mention that Dacca has proposed importing an additional 50,000 tonnes of diesel in the next four months, a request under study by India. A report in Bangladesh's Daily Star of end Aug mentions that it imported goods worth USD 10.96 billion from India in fiscal year 2025-26, while exporting USD 1.75 billion. India is Bangladesh's second largest trading partner, after China.

Bangladesh security is more from growing internal radicalization, jihadi extremism and weapons proliferation within, than threats from across the border. If instability increases within, the possibility of it spilling over to India increases. The region along its border with Myanmar is controlled by the Arakan Army, with whom the Bangladesh forces interact. As a sign of goodwill, the Arakan army released arrested Bangladesh fishermen, while refusing to accept back Rohingya refugees in camps in Bangladesh.

Then why is Bangladesh keen to join the Mecca pact. Firstly, it believes it enhances its role as a responsible member of the Islamic community as also enables it to play a role beyond its borders. Secondly, like Pakistan, it would hope for funds from Saudi Arabia alongside technology and military equipment from Turkey. Thirdly, it has a large standing army, which it could offer. Thus far, the army, apart from handling internal security, only participates in UN missions. It would also hope to play a similar role as the Pak army of mercenaries in Saudi Arabia. Fourthly, this would play positively with its domestic audiences. Finally, it could be conveying to India that it has options.

There is no doubt that if Bangladesh does join the pact, there would be an impact on India, despite the Indian spokesperson mentioning, 'We continue to follow all developments that have a bearing on India's security and take all necessary steps to safeguard it.' It is equally unlikely that the Pak or Turkish military would deploy forces in Bangladesh. However, there would be an increased presence of Turkish and Pak vessels in the Bay of Bengal which would be a concern. Further, the treaty has no economic content, though it would flow indirectly. Thus, of no major benefit to Bangladesh.

In addition, an increased interaction and cooperation with intelligence agencies of Pakistan and Turkey would bring hostile agencies in India's neighbourhood. Support to anti-India groups would be on the increase. For India, securing its vital Siliguri Corridor would gain importance. A problem for Bangladesh would be defining its role in the advent of an Indo-Pak conflict. Will it be willing to open another front and break ties with the only nation it borders is a difficult decision.

India would view any Bangladeshi decision as being against it and would likely reduce levels of support which it provides. It is unlikely that any nation forming part of the pact would step it for supporting Bangladesh against India. Claiming its intent to join is one aspect, while joining and antagonizing its main neighbour is something else. Dacca should assess every aspect before it takes the plunge. Such treaties are one-way tickets and an action taken in a hurry can have long-term consequences.

The author is Major General (Retd)