Bangkok floodwaters begin to ease after torrential rains affect 700,000 people

BANGKOK, Sep 29 : Floodwaters in Thailand 's capital were slowly receding on Monday after nearly continuous rainfall over the weekend, although some neighbourhoods and major roads remained inundated.

Rain continued intermittently, but Bangkok city officials said conditions had improved enough to accelerate drainage efforts. Water levels in four main canals had risen too high over the weekend to take in runoff from surrounding communities.

More rain was forecast across much of Thailand, although Bangkok was expected to receive less. Cambodia and Myanmar were also experiencing severe weather.

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The weekend flooding affected 329,000 households, or about 700,000 people, the Bangkok Flood Control Centre reported, according to Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej. Thai media reported two flood-related deaths in the city and at least 10 nationwide.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt declared a flood emergency Saturday across all 50 city districts, although some were relatively unscathed. He said authorities were prioritizing assistance for vulnerable residents, including older people and those with disabilities, by delivering supplies or evacuating them. City officials said nearly 7,000 people were staying in shelters.

Neighbourhoods in eastern Bangkok were hit hardest. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul walked barefoot with rolled-up trousers on Sunday night to inspect a heavily flooded housing estate in Bang Kapi district and help distribute relief supplies.

Water was about knee-deep Monday near a train station and shopping mall in Bang Kapi. Despite intermittent downpours, shoppers waded through the water carrying bags, backpacks and boxes of groceries. Some travelled to and from the station in a small boat provided by the mall.

'I'm worried about my pets'

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For Naowarat Supanikorn, a 55-year-old maid who shares a single-story house with three dogs and six cats, the flooding was more than an inconvenience.

She said she realised at about 1:30 am on Saturday that water was seeping into her home.

"I had to take my dogs and cats out," she said. "I had to leave them with my neighbour. I have taken them back today because they said the sun would come out, but it looks like the rain will come back."

She said the flooding in her neighbourhood reached above her hips at its highest, and had since dropped to about knee-level. She said the bigger problem is that she has lost her job working at a condominium.

"My workplace also said if I can't come to work, they're happy to take my resignation. So I thought, that's fine, I'll quit."

To try to generate some income, she bought supplies to make some food she can sell streetside, but business is slow in the flooded conditions.

"It's stressful. If the bills come, I'd be cooked, because I don't have work now. If I have to pay for water or electricity now it would be bad," she said. "I'm not worried about me but I'm worried about my pets. I've lived with them my whole life. They're my priority. It's ok if I don't have work and starve myself, but I'd like help for my pets."

The flood also has had knock-on effects, including panic buying of food, disrupted supply chains for food and other items, and staffing problems at various enterprises whose employees were unable to get to their jobs.

Bangkok's main airport impacted

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The Thai Air Force announced it was sending 69 ground personnel to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport to help clear a backlog of passenger luggage caused largely by airport workers being unable to get to their place of work.

"This deployment is a vital mission to care for, assist, and facilitate travellers -- including tourists from around the world -- ensuring smooth operations and preventing delays in ground services, thereby upholding the nation's positive image," the air force said.

The airport previously attributed the baggage pileup to "insufficient staffing to support ground handling operations" and problems with some baggage carts.

The disruptions delayed some departures and forced arriving passengers to wait longer than usual for their luggage, with baggage from several flights still undelivered, the airport said.

The government declared special holidays on Monday and Tuesday for state offices. It advised state enterprises, financial institutions, private businesses and hospitals to determine whether they needed to remain open.

Thailand's meteorological agency forecast heavy to very heavy rain across several parts of the country. It warned residents, particularly in northern, central and eastern regions, to prepare for possible flash floods, river overflows, forest runoff and landslides, especially near waterways, foothills and low-lying areas.

Neighbouring countries are also battered by floods

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In neighbouring Myanmar, at least 10 people were killed and dozens were missing after heavy rain triggered widespread flooding and landslides in the southern coastal region of Tanintharyi, local media reported.

Dawei township recorded 346 millimetres (13.62 inches) of rain Monday, breaking an 80-year-old record. Myanmar's Meteorology Department warned that conditions could worsen as the storm front moved closer to Yangon.

Flash floods struck at least 10 provinces in Cambodia, affecting 44,889 families and forcing nearly 4,000 people to evacuate, according to disaster management officials.

The agency overseeing the archaeological park in Siem Reap province, home to the centuries-old Angkor temple complex, said it was operating water gates and diversion systems to reduce the risk of flooding. (AP)