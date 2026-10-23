Banganga Pollution Crisis

For millions of devotees, the pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi is incomplete without a dip in the Banganga. Yet this sacred river, once so clear that pilgrims fed fish as they bathed, has been reduced to a sluggish, sludge-choked drain. In peak summer, when the flow is at its thinnest, it is practically a slush channel. That this is the condition of a river at the heart of one of India's most visited shrines is a failure of governance that should shame every institution responsible for it.

The facts are not in dispute. The Central Pollution Control Board identified a three-kilometre stretch at Katra as polluted several years ago and urged the establishment of an effluent treatment plant on a war footing. The causes are equally well known: raw sewage and hotel effluent from open drains, plastic and litter left by pilgrims, solid waste dumped on hill slopes, and animal dung washed down from the track. Nothing about this is a mystery, but it is a problem diagnosed long ago and left untreated.

What has followed the diagnosis is a procession of files. The Cabinet approved a Rs 92.10 crore project to reduce pollution under the National River Conservation Plan in January 2025. A tender was issued in March that year, financial bids were opened in October 2025, and then a bidder went to the High Court. After the stay was vacated, a fresh tender was floated this August. Technical evaluation is reportedly complete, but the financial bids cannot be opened until a departmental committee grants its approval. Nearly two years after Cabinet sanction, not a single sewer line has been laid. The accountability is widely shared, which is precisely the problem. The Municipal Committee Katra, the UEED, the Pollution Control Board and the Shrine Board all have a stake in the river. Such a crowded field of authorities ought to guarantee vigilance. Instead, it has produced diffusion of responsibility, in which each agency can point to another. A multiplicity of administrative units is worthless without a single, binding action plan with named owners and deadlines. The private sector cannot escape censure either. Hotels, restaurants, shops and sarais along the route have prospered enormously from the pilgrim economy, yet too many treat the river as a free sewer.

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Katra receives well over a crore of pilgrims every year, and its economy booms accordingly. Yet, it fails to provide the basics that a much smaller town would typically offer. There is no sewage treatment plant to speak of, no systematic door-to-door waste collection, and no scientific disposal of the waste. Along the track to Bhavan, cleaning still relies largely on manual scavenging, an undignified and inefficient practice in this era. Most troubling, the town's drinking water is drawn from the very Banganga into which its untreated sewage flows, merely chlorinated before it reaches taps. Pollution here is therefore not only an affront to faith but also a standing public health risk.

The Rs 92 crore scheme is welcome, but it will not suffice on its own. Pumping money into the three-kilometre stretch identified as most polluted will achieve little if the sources upstream keep discharging freely. J&K's record with sewage treatment and solid waste management in its towns is poor, and Katra risks becoming another casualty of plants that are built but never run properly. The remedies are neither exotic nor expensive relative to the stakes. Strict door-to-door solid waste collection from Bhavan to Katra, with scientific disposal, must begin immediately. Every shop, eating point, hotel and sarai should be compelled to install wastewater and sewage treatment or connect to a functioning network. Mechanised vacuum cleaning machines should replace manual scavenging along the track. Dung from the ponies and mules that ply the route must be collected and processed, not left to wash into the stream. Enforcement must be visible, regular and impartial. Above all, the Government must lead from the front. A clean Banganga is everyone's duty, but only the administration can enforce compliance and coordinate the agencies involved. Devotees come to Katra in faith. The least the authorities owe them is a clean holy dip.