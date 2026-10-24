Bandipora Police Uncover Alleged Banned Outfit Network; Six Arrested In Separatist Propaganda Probe

Bandipora, Oct 24: Bandipora Police have claimed to have dismantled an alleged clandestine network linked to the banned organisation Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen, with investigators probing suspected efforts to promote separatist ideology, coordinate activities through prison-linked contacts and mobilise women for propaganda-related activities.

According to police, the preliminary investigation has pointed towards the alleged involvement of a handler based in Pakistan, covert meetings and suspected financial transactions. Investigators are also examining possible links between individuals outside prison and contacts reportedly operating from within prison facilities.

Police said the case has been registered under FIR No. 168/2026 under Sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, as amended, at Police Station Bandipora.

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Six persons have been arrested so far in connection with the case, police said. They have been identified as Mubeena Bano, daughter of Gh Ahmad Dar, a resident of Dachigam, Bandipora; Waheed Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohd Maqbool Bhat, a resident of Bhat Mohallah, Kachloo Qazipora, Handwara, Kupwara district; Kushboo Jan, daughter of Ab Rashid Sheikh, a resident of Check Panzigam, Bandipora; Mehak Jan, daughter of Mohd Sultan Sheikh, a resident of Check Panzigam, Bandipora; Aliya Jan, daughter of Ab Rashid Sheikh, also a resident of Check Panzigam, Bandipora; and Irfan Ahmed Reshi, also known as Rayees, son of Gh Nabi Reshi, a resident of Ananwan, Handwara.

The police are investigating the alleged role of the arrested individuals, the suspected communication channels, possible funding arrangements and the extent of the network’s activities.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete chain of alleged connections and determine whether additional persons were involved, police said.(KNC)