Bandipora: Cong MLA Nizam-ud-Din Bhat Alleges Assault by NC Workers During Public Darbar
Congress MLA from Bandipora, Nizam-ud-din Bhat, on Friday alleged that he was attacked by National Conference (NC) leader Jalal Akbar Lone, brother of the sitting Sonawari MLA, along with his supporters during a public darbar at the...
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Congress MLA from Bandipora, Nizam-ud-din Bhat, on Friday alleged that he was attacked by National Conference (NC) leader Jalal Akbar Lone, brother of the sitting Sonawari MLA, along with his supporters during a public darbar at the Naidkhai Block Office in Bandipora.
The Congress legislator, was attending the public grievance programme at the Block Office in Naidkhai at the time of incident.
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