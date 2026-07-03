Bandipora: Cong MLA Nizam-ud-Din Bhat Alleges Assault by NC Workers During Public Darbar

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Congress MLA from Bandipora, Nizam-ud-din Bhat, on Friday alleged that he was attacked by National Conference (NC) leader Jalal Akbar Lone, brother of the sitting Sonawari MLA, along with his supporters during a public darbar at the Naidkhai Block Office in Bandipora.

The Congress legislator, was attending the public grievance programme at the Block Office in Naidkhai at the time of incident.