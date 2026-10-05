Bandhu Sharma Memorial Award conferred on Dr Om Goswami

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: Dogri Sanstha Jammu, in association with the Bandhu Sharma Memorial Trust, conferred the Bandhu Sharma Memorial Award–2026 upon noted Dogri litterateur Dr Om Goswami at a function held at Kala Kendra, Bikram Chowk, Jammu, on Saturday.

The award was presented to Dr Om Goswami in recognition of his significant contribution to Dogri literature and his sustained contribution to the literary and cultural life of Jammu and Kashmir.

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The programme was presided over by Prof Lalit Magotra, President, Dogri Sanstha Jammu, while eminent writer and former Deputy Commissioner Khalid Hussain was the chief guest.

In his presidential address, Prof Lalit Magotra highlighted the importance of recognising writers who have made distinguished contributions to Dogri language and literature. He recalled the literary legacy of Bandhu Sharma, the celebrated Dogri short-story writer, and appreciated the efforts to keep his contribution alive through the annual memorial award.

Chief guest Khalid Hussain observed that literature plays an important role in preserving the linguistic, cultural and social identity of a society. He appreciated Dogri Sanstha Jammu for continuing the tradition of honouring distinguished literary personalities.

Ranjana Sharma, daughter of celebrated Dogri short-story writer Bandhu Sharma, also addressed the gathering. Recalling her father’s literary journey and contribution to Dogri short fiction, she expressed her gratitude to Dogri Sanstha Jammu and the Bandhu Sharma Memorial Trust for commemorating his legacy through the award.

A citation highlighting Dr Om Goswami’s literary contribution was read by Prof Veena Gupta. Pramila Manhas read one of Bandhu Sharma’s short story, giving the audience an opportunity to experience his distinctive literary style and creative sensibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Om Goswami expressed his gratitude to Dogri Sanstha Jammu and the Bandhu Sharma Memorial Trust for conferring the award upon him. He said that receiving an honour instituted in the memory of a distinguished writer like Bandhu Sharma was a matter of great satisfaction and responsibility.

The programme was anchored by Raj Kumar Bahrupia. The function was attended by a gathering of writers, poets, artists, cultural activists and lovers of Dogri language and literature.