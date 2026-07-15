LAHORE, July 15: A lawmaker in Pakistan's Punjab Assembly has sought a ban on social media accounts for children under the age of 16 without parental consent and also urged the provincial government to recommend to the federal authorities a similar nationwide action.

Sarah Ahmad of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), a partner in the ruling coalition, submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday urging the provincial government to immediately place a ban on social media accounts for children under 16 without parental consent amid growing concerns over cyberbullying, online sexual abuse and digital addiction among the minors.

The resolution moved by the IPP lawmaker, who is also the chairperson of Child Protection Bureau Punjab, is the first of a kind at any provincial or federal legislature in Pakistan.

The resolution has also recommended that the federal government should introduce comprehensive legislation to regulate children's access to social media platforms and strengthen online safety measures.

"Protection of children's physical, mental, psychological and moral development is both a constitutional and moral responsibility of the state. Unrestricted access to social media has exposed minors to cyberbullying, online sexual exploitation, inappropriate content, psychological distress, digital addiction and other serious online threats," it said.

The resolution further recommended "the federal government enact legislation prohibiting children below the age of 16 from creating or maintaining social media accounts unless parental or legal guardian consent is obtained through a reliable age-verification mechanism."

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) should also enforce effective age-verification systems across all social media platforms operating in Pakistan to ensure compliance with the proposed restrictions, it demanded.

The resolution comes at a time when governments around the world are considering stricter regulation in connection with the children's use of social media amid mounting evidence linking excessive online activity with mental health issues, cyber abuse and exposure to harmful content.

Several countries, including Australia, besides the EU have recently imposed age-based restrictions on access to social media platforms, while others are examining stronger age-verification requirements and enhanced child online safety laws. (PTI)