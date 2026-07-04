Ban Controversial Book, Probe Its Approval: LoP Sunil Sharma

Jammu, Jul 4: Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Saturday demanded an immediate ban on a controversial book allegedly circulated in government school libraries, accusing the Education Department of promoting “anti-national” content and seeking a high-level investigation into its approval and distribution.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Sharma alleged that the book, Personalities and Legions of J&K, published by Paradise Publishers, glorifies separatists, terrorists and stone-pelters while portraying India in a negative light.

Describing the publication as lacking educational and historical value, he termed it an attempt at “academic subversion” aimed at influencing young minds.

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Sharma alleged that the book was approved by a committee constituted by the Education Department before being supplied to government school libraries.

“The book should be banned with immediate effect. Those responsible for approving, publishing and distributing it must be identified and held accountable,” he said.

The BJP leader demanded a comprehensive probe into the matter, alleging that senior officials, including those at the ministerial level, should be brought under its ambit.

He also sought the immediate dismissal of the Education Minister, alleging that the department had committed a “serious lapse” by allowing the book into government schools.

Referring to decisions taken during the Lieutenant Governor’s administration, Sharma said nearly 25 books carrying similar content had earlier been withdrawn or banned, and urged the government to adopt a similar approach in the present case.

Replying to queries from reporters, Sharma alleged that the publication describes individuals convicted or accused in terror-related cases as “martyrs” while ignoring the sacrifices of security personnel.

He reiterated his demand for action against the authors, publishers, distributors and members of the committee that approved the book.

Sharma further urged the Jammu and Kashmir government and investigating agencies to examine the matter without delay and initiate appropriate legal action against those found responsible. (KNO)