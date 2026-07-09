Bam Bam Bhole

The walk that teaches what AI never will

Maj Gen Sanjeev Dogra (Retd)

Look at the legs first. That is where the story begins.

Swollen ankles wrapped in crepe bandages. Toes gone numb inside wet socks. Calves that shook two hours ago and have now, somehow, stopped shaking, because the body has decided there is no longer any room for complaint. An eighty-year-old woman sits on a boulder at fourteen thousand feet, her chest rising and falling like a bellows, and a stranger kneels beside her and rubs warmth back into her feet without being asked. Nobody films it for anyone. Nobody expects a thank you. This is the Amarnath Yatra, and this is the first thing it teaches: pain shared out loud, in the open, among strangers, stops being only pain. It becomes company.

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Every summer, across the icy shoulders of the Pir Panjal and the Zanskar range, this scene repeats itself in a hundred thousand variations. Pilgrims from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, from software engineers on sanctioned leave to farmers who saved for a year, climb a track that does not care who they were before they started climbing it. The path from Baltal is steep and short and cruel. The path from Pahalgam is longer, gentler, and just as unforgiving in its own patient way. Either route, the mountain asks the same question of everyone who steps onto it: how badly do you want this?

By the time a pilgrim crosses Sangam Top or stands shivering at the Panjtarni riverbank, the world he left behind three days ago has become strangely small. The phone in his pocket has no signal. The emails are not arriving. The notifications have stopped mattering. What remains is breath, boots, a walking stick, and the person walking beside him, who was a total stranger at the base camp and is now, somehow, the only person in the world.

This is where faith stops being a word people argue about on television debates and becomes something you can watch with your own eyes. Watch an old man in a thin shawl, his lips cracked from the cold, chanting "Bam Bam Bhole" between gasps for air, refusing the pony that his son has arranged for him because he wants to walk every step on his own legs. Watch a group of young men, engineering students probably, who have carried an elderly pilgrim on a makeshift stretcher for six kilometers, taking turns so no one collapses, laughing through their exhaustion because laughter costs nothing and helps everything. Watch the langars, tents pitched by ordinary families and religious trusts along the route, where hot rajma-chawal and steaming tea are handed out to every single pilgrim who passes, free, without question, without pause. Nobody checks who you are. Nobody asks what you believe. You are simply fed, because you are walking, and walking here is reason enough to be cared for.

And then, somewhere past Sheshnag, where the lake sits like a sheet of dark glass under the peaks, the terrain changes its character entirely. The last stubborn trees disappear. Grass gives way to scree, scree gives way to snow, and snow gives way to a silence so complete it has weight. The wind does not howl here so much as breathe, long and slow, as though the mountain itself is meditating. This is the landscape Lord Shiva is said to have chosen, not a palace, not a garden, but a place stripped of everything except rock, ice, and sky. It is not hard to understand why. Some truths only reveal themselves once comfort has been removed.

The cave itself, when it finally appears, is almost anticlimactic in its size, a modest opening in a wall of grey rock, and that is precisely its power. There is no gold, no marble, no ornamentation competing for attention. Inside, lit by the soft glow of lamps and the daylight spilling through the entrance, stands the Ice Lingam: a column of frozen water that has formed, drop by drop, from mineral seepage in the cave roof, growing through the summer months into a shape the ancients read as the formless made momentarily form. It waxes and wanes with the moon, they say, swelling toward Purnima and thinning as the month turns. It will melt away by autumn and reappear, unbidden, the following year. Nobody built it. Nobody can preserve it. It exists only because it is allowed to, for a season, and then it lets go.

Stand before it after four days of walking, after blistered feet and burning lungs and a night spent shivering in a tent at Panjtarni, and something in a person quietly rearranges itself. The ambitions that felt so urgent at sea level, the promotion, the exam result, the social media follower count, shrink to their true size. What grows in their place is something harder to name: gratitude, perhaps, or humility, or simply the plain relief of having arrived.

It would be easy to ask why, in an age of artificial intelligence, satellite navigation, and instant everything, hundreds of thousands of people still choose to do this the hard way. Why walk five days when a helicopter exists. Why suffer altitude sickness when comfort is one click away. But that question misunderstands what the Yatra is actually offering. It was never about efficiency. It is one of the last remaining experiences that cannot be optimised, automated, or delivered faster. No algorithm can carry your bag up that final ridge near the cave. No chatbot can hold your hand when your knees give way on the ice. The Yatra survives precisely because it refuses to be made easy, and in refusing, it gives back something a frictionless world quietly takes away: the knowledge that you, personally, with your own two legs and your own stubborn will, walked into the mountains and came out the other side a little more whole than when you went in.

Shiva is remembered here not as a king on a throne but as a yogi who needed almost nothing, who held poison in his throat without letting it reach his heart, who sat still while the world around him kept changing. For a generation raised to chase more, more marks, more money, more validation, that is not a small lesson. It is, perhaps, the only lesson that actually matters.

The descent, when it comes, is its own kind of teaching. Legs that ache differently now, muscles that have learned something they will not forget, and a strange lightness that has nothing to do with the altitude thinning behind you. Pilgrims rarely talk about the scenery when they get home. They talk about the stranger who shared his blanket. The porter who refused payment. The old woman who kept walking. They talk, in other words, about each other.

That, in the end, is Baba Barfani's real blessing. Not the darshan alone, but the reminder that we are, all of us, still capable of carrying one another up a mountain.