Balwant Thakur meets Dr Karan Singh, presents his latest publications

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 26: Renowned theatre director Balwant Thakur met former Sadar-e-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir Dr Karan Singh at his residence here today and presented him the first copies of his latest publications, offering a comprehensive and compelling insight into his extraordinary creative journey and multifaceted contribution to Indian theatre and the arts.

Published by Avant Publishing Services Pvt Limited and authored by the eminent scholar, writer and theatre critic S D Sharma, the two books-"Theatre and Beyond" and "16 Facets of a Cultural Visionary"-explore different dimensions of Balwant Thakur's personality, artistic vision, innovations and enduring contribution to the cultural landscape of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the national and international theatre scene.

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Over the years, Balwant Thakur has emerged as a distinctive and influential voice in Indian theatre, earning recognition far beyond the geographical and linguistic boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir. His remarkable ability to transform local cultural narratives into theatre of universal appeal has earned him international appreciation, with admirers and critics describing him as the "Magic Man of Indian Theatre" for his extraordinary capacity to create theatrical experiences that transcend language, region and cultural barriers.

"Theatre and Beyond" examines Balwant Thakur's unique journey in considerable depth. The publication highlights Thakur's pioneering innovations in theatre and, particularly, his remarkable success in developing new constituencies for theatre and the arts. The book also throws light on Thakur's ability to blend tradition with experimentation.

The second publication, "16 Facets of a Cultural Visionary", presents an equally fascinating exploration of the many dimensions of Balwant Thakur's personality. Through sixteen carefully examined facets, S D Sharma portrays him not merely as a theatre director but as an artist, innovator, institution-builder, cultural strategist, mentor, communicator and visionary whose influence extends well beyond the stage.

The books are expected to become valuable reference material for theatre practitioners, scholars, researchers, students and cultural enthusiasts seeking to understand contemporary Indian theatre, the evolution of Dogri theatre and the remarkable cultural journey of one of India's most innovative theatre personalities.